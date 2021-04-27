Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.