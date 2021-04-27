Hathor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.04 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $246.11 million and $5.04 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.