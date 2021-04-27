HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.33% from the company’s previous close.

AKUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Akouos has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.