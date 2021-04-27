HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.33% from the company’s previous close.
AKUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Akouos has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
