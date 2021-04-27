HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCI Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $618.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

