Head to Head Analysis: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & The Southern (NYSE:SO)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and The Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Southern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. The Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

36.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and The Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14 The Southern 3 2 8 0 2.38

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $40.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. The Southern has a consensus price target of $66.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given The Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and The Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10% The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and The Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.80 $10.00 million N/A N/A The Southern $21.42 billion 3.20 $4.75 billion $3.11 20.79

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

The Southern beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

