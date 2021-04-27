Head-To-Head Review: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stryker and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77% Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryker and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 6 13 1 2.75 Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $239.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Stryker.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 6.71 $2.08 billion $8.26 32.12 Beyond Air $1.39 million 82.39 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.65

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stryker beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

