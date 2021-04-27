Head-To-Head Survey: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) versus Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $2.08 million N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.63%. Triterras has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triterras beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

