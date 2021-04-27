HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,503. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.