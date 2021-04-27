Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,745. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

