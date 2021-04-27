Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 6,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,003. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.