Helen of Troy (HELE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $145.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

