Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 3.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

