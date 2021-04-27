HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.77 ($53.85). 79,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is €48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.67. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

