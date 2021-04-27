Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops One Day Volume of $323,488.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00006077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $233.39 million and $323,488.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00466110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

