Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.