Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.01 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.