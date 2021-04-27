Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 280.07 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.09 million and a P/E ratio of 31.24. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,970 ($24,784.43).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

