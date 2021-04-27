Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,194. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

