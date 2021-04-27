Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

