Heritage Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

