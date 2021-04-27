Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 14,309 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.