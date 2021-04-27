Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 4,520 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. 166,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

