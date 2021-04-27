Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG traded up $18.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,489.77. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,869. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,466.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,397.70. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.