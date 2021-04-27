Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $19.08 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.73. 56,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.