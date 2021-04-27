Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,868. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

