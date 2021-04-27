Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

