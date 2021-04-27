Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.