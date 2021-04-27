Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

