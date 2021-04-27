HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.41) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

