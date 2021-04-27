HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HGT opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.89.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

