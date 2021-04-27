HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 3,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

