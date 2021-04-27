HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 15,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

