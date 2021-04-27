HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 1,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,909. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

