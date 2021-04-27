Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 877,000 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 877,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $62,298. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

