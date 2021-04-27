Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Educational Development worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Educational Development by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. Educational Development Co. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.00.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

