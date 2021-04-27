Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 4,111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189,107 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of USA Truck worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in USA Truck by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAK. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

