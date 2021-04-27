Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

