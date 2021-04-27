Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 204,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RFP stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.14 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

