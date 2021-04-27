Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

