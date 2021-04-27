Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,086 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FTS stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.