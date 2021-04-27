Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,106.64

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.64 ($14.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.57). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,218 ($15.91), with a volume of 43,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,106.64. The company has a market cap of £998.11 million and a P/E ratio of 25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

