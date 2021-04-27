HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$1,209,127.50 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$1,209,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,718.75.

Shares of CVE:HIVE traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,750. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.77.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.