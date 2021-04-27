HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.
HomeStreet stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,625. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $879.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
A number of research firms recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.
