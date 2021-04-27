HOQU Market Capitalization Hits $527,669.14 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $527,669.14 and approximately $74,061.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

