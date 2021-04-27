HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec lowered HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 422.75 ($5.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 394.76. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.