HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $635.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.56.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $10.87 on Tuesday, reaching $562.00. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $574.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,988,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

