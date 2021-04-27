Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.87.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.37. 892,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,471. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

