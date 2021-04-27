Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share of $7.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.63. Humana posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,257. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.24 and a 200-day moving average of $409.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 1-year low of $359.46 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.