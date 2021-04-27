Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $367,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,908,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,309,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 389,888 shares of company stock worth $7,289,167 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

