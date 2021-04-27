Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

